Digital Media Solns (NYSE:DMS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Digital Media Solns (NYSE: DMS) was reported by Craig-Hallum on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DMS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Digital Media Solns (NYSE: DMS) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Digital Media Solns downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Digital Media Solns, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Digital Media Solns was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Digital Media Solns (DMS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Digital Media Solns (DMS) is trading at is $1.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
