QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dermisonics Inc is involved in the medical technology business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dermisonics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dermisonics (DMSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dermisonics (OTCEM: DMSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dermisonics's (DMSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dermisonics.

Q

What is the target price for Dermisonics (DMSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dermisonics

Q

Current Stock Price for Dermisonics (DMSI)?

A

The stock price for Dermisonics (OTCEM: DMSI) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:33:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dermisonics (DMSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dermisonics.

Q

When is Dermisonics (OTCEM:DMSI) reporting earnings?

A

Dermisonics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dermisonics (DMSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dermisonics.

Q

What sector and industry does Dermisonics (DMSI) operate in?

A

Dermisonics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.