Alibaba Reportedly Eyeing A Super-Sized Bid For Pupu Following Meituan's Dingdong Deal

Alibaba is reportedly offering $1.5 billion for regional online grocer Pupu, more than double the $600 million offered by a previous bidder

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Key Takeaways:

Alibaba is reportedly bidding $1.5 billion for Pupu, the dominant online grocer in South China's affluent Fujian province

The bid is more than double the $717 million Meituan is paying for national online grocer Dingdong, as competition for assets heats up in China's instant commerce wars

At the highest level, Alibaba is engaged in a cutthroat war in China's emerging market for instant commerce. That category initially included categories like groceries and takeout dining that required quick delivery due to their perishable nature. But increasingly it's also come to include many other daily-use items that can be warehoused and delivered locally, with companies often promising to deliver such goods in less than an hour.

Pupu is one of the last remaining independent online grocers, and is quite the dominant player in Fujian and parts of adjacent Guangdong province, two of China's wealthiest areas. The company reportedly controls 70% of the online grocery market in the Fujian provincial capital of Fuzhou, and operates a network of over 400 warehouses in Fujian and Guangdong, according to one Chinese media report.

Even more striking, Pupu generated 30 billion yuan in revenue in 2024, according to the report in 21st Century Business Herald, which, if true, would be 20% more than the 24 billion yuan that Dingdong generated from its much larger national network last year. But Pupu's gross margin of 22.5% in 2024 trailed Dingdong's 29.2%.

All that appears to show this is a classic bidding war, meaning it's quite possible Pupu could ultimately sell for even more than the $1.5 billion in Alibaba's latest bid.

Investors unimpressed

A look at each of these companies' financials shows the toll the instant commerce war is taking on its business.

Meituan has suffered the most, reporting revenue from its delivery services fell slightly to 25 billion yuan in the first quarter from 25.8 billion yuan a year earlier. But the huge subsidies it has offered to compete with the others dragged the company deeply into the red, as it swung to a 6.83 billion yuan loss for the quarter from a 10.1 billion yuan profit a year earlier.

Revenue from Alibaba's quick commerce segment jumped 57% year-on-year in the quarter through March to nearly 20 billion yuan. But its heavy spending to ramp up the service caused adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) for its core e-commerce segment to tumble 40% to 24 billion yuan from 39.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

JD.com was similar to Alibaba, reporting a 9.2% year-on-year rise in its new businesses segment, which includes local delivery services to 6.28 billion yuan. But the segment's loss from operations ballooned to 10.3 billion yuan from a 1.33 billion yuan loss a year earlier.

SF Intra-city looks the most impressive among the group, reporting its intra-city on-demand delivery services rose 47.6% last year to 13.5 billion yuan from 9.12 billion yuan in 2024, citing big gains in food delivery and on-demand retail. The company didn't break out profitability for that segment, but its overall profit for the year more than doubled to 278 million yuan from 132 million yuan a year earlier.

China's market regulator is aware of the intense nature of the instant commerce price wars, and has repeatedly called in Alibaba, JD.com and Meituan to ease the competition. While the companies have repeatedly said they are heeding that call, the latest financial results, combined with this latest bidding war, appear to show that no one is really backing down just yet.

Notably, the Bloomberg report points out that Meituan's purchase of Dingdong has yet to receive regulatory approval. Whoever ends up making the winning bid for Pupu will also require similar approval. We would argue the presence of three or four strong players in the instant commerce market represents relatively healthy competition.

What's more any regulatory veto could imperil the longer-term prospects of smaller players like Dingdong and Pupu, which lack the financial resources of Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com to weather a prolonged price war. But China's market regulator doesn't always follow such logic, and could easily veto one or both sales as a sort of punishment for Alibaba and Meituan for failing to heed its call to lower the heat in their ongoing price war.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.