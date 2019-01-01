QQQ
Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.040 0.0300
REV69.010M73.421M4.411M

Analyst Ratings

Duck Creek Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duck Creek Technologies's (DCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Duck Creek Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) was reported by JMP Securities on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting DCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.22% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)?

A

The stock price for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is $21.575 last updated Today at 6:22:17 PM.

Q

Does Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2018.

Q

When is Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) reporting earnings?

A

Duck Creek Technologies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 4, 2022.

Q

Is Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duck Creek Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) operate in?

A

Duck Creek Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.