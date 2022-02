Conformis Inc is a US-based medical technology company. It uses iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants that are individually sized and shaped to fit each patient's anatomy. The company's iFit technology platform comprises three key elements which are iFit design, iFit printing, and iFit just-in-time delivery. It offers various partial and total knee replacement implants which include iTotal CR, iTotal PS, iDuo, and iUni. The company operates in the segment of knee replacement market. Its total revenue generated from the sale of its products to hospitals and other medical facilities. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United States.