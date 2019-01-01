QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Capital City Energy Group Inc is a USA based company which owns and manages domestic oil and gas well programs with fractional interests of typically non-operated wells and related leaseholds which are geographically diversified across the domestic United States.


Capital City Energy Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital City Energy Gr (CETG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital City Energy Gr (OTCEM: CETG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capital City Energy Gr's (CETG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capital City Energy Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Capital City Energy Gr (CETG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capital City Energy Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital City Energy Gr (CETG)?

A

The stock price for Capital City Energy Gr (OTCEM: CETG) is $0.005 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:16:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital City Energy Gr (CETG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capital City Energy Gr.

Q

When is Capital City Energy Gr (OTCEM:CETG) reporting earnings?

A

Capital City Energy Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capital City Energy Gr (CETG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital City Energy Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital City Energy Gr (CETG) operate in?

A

Capital City Energy Gr is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.