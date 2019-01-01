QQQ
Brightlane Corp is a US-based company which is in the business of acquisition, renovation, leasing, and managing of low priced single-family homes throughout the United States utilizing a lease-to-own structure. It focuses on providing technological and green energy features in homes that are not usually associated with low priced single-family homes.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brightlane Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brightlane (BTLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brightlane (OTC: BTLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brightlane's (BTLN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brightlane.

Q

What is the target price for Brightlane (BTLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brightlane

Q

Current Stock Price for Brightlane (BTLN)?

A

The stock price for Brightlane (OTC: BTLN) is $0.005 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 18:44:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brightlane (BTLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brightlane.

Q

When is Brightlane (OTC:BTLN) reporting earnings?

A

Brightlane does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brightlane (BTLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brightlane.

Q

What sector and industry does Brightlane (BTLN) operate in?

A

Brightlane is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.