BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition
BioPlus Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOS) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on September 20, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.25 expecting BIOS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -57.03% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOS) was provided by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and BioPlus Acquisition maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BioPlus Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BioPlus Acquisition was filed on September 20, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 20, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.25 to $4.25. The current price BioPlus Acquisition (BIOS) is trading at is $9.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.