Anthony Scaramucci On Trump's Crypto Moves, Bitcoin Nears $104K And More: This Week In Crypto

This week brought a flurry of activity to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin BTC/USD breached the $100,000 milestone, while Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also saw significant gains. Meanwhile, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump‘s foray into the crypto world, and Dogecoin hinted at a potential trend reversal. Here’s a closer look at these stories.

Bitcoin Nears $104,000 – The cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp rally on Thursday following a trade deal between the Trump administration and the United Kingdom. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, nearly hit $104,000 in a volatile trading session, marking a significant increase from its three-month wait at the $100,000 milestone. Trading volume for the cryptocurrency also rose by 59% in the last 24 hours. Read the full article here.

Scaramucci Grades Trump’s Crypto Moves – Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director, expressed concern over President Trump’s increasing involvement in the cryptocurrency industry. Speaking at the Financial Times Digital Asset Summit, Scaramucci criticized Trump-related crypto ventures, including a Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin and a stablecoin backed by his son Eric Trump, as potential distractions that could hinder the development of sound digital asset policies. Read the full article here.

Dogecoin Teases Trend Reversal – After a period of relatively quiet price action, Dogecoin may be preparing for a trend reversal. Crypto trader Trader Tardigrade identified a potential “Diamond Bottom” pattern on the daily chart, a classic signal of a downtrend ending and an uptrend beginning. Read the full article here.

MARA Holdings Reports Drop in Bitcoin Production – Shares of MARA Holdings Inc. MARA traded lower after the company reported a 15% month-over-month decrease in Bitcoin mining in April. The company mined 705 Bitcoin in April, down from 829 in March and slightly lower than the 706 Bitcoin produced in February. Read the full article here.

Buffett’s Berkshire vs. Bitcoin – Warren Buffett, who recently announced his retirement as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has built a significant investment legacy over the years. However, Bitcoin, the asset he once referred to as ‘rat poison,’ has delivered returns at a faster rate than Berkshire Hathaway since its listing. Read the full article here.

