Warren Buffett Says 'Tim Cook Has Made Berkshire A Lot More Money,' Apple's $95 Million Privacy Lawsuit Settlement And More: Top Appleverse Updates

The week was a whirlwind for Apple Inc. AAPL with a series of major announcements and controversies. From Steve Jobs‘ resurfaced interview about the importance of hiring top-notch software engineers, to changes in iPhone release strategy, and a privacy lawsuit settlement, the tech giant was in the headlines throughout the week. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Steve Jobs on the Importance of Hiring A-Players

In a 1995 interview that recently resurfaced, the late Jobs, then chief of NeXT Computer, emphasized the significance of hiring only the best software engineers. Jobs stated that the difference between good and great software engineers is a staggering 50-to-1. He admitted that letting go of non-performers was a painful but necessary process.

Major Overhaul in iPhone Launch Strategy

Apple is reportedly planning a significant shift in its iPhone release strategy starting with the iPhone 18 series in 2026. According to unnamed supply chain sources, high-end models like the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be released in the fall, followed by more affordable models in the spring of 2027.

Apple’s $95 Million Privacy Lawsuit Settlement

Apple users who believe Siri may have secretly recorded private conversations now have a chance to get compensated. Eligible consumers have started receiving emails titled “Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement,” informing them that they may be entitled to part of the settlement.

Apple’s Work Culture vs Google’s Perks

Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, compared Apple's hard-edged work culture with Google's plush perks. He stated that at Apple, you couldn't hide, and everyone was critical, whereas Google's perks could smother urgency and innovation.

Warren Buffett Praises Tim Cook’s Leadership

Warren Buffett, during the final Berkshire Hathaway Inc. annual shareholders meeting with him at the helm, publicly acknowledged Apple CEO Tim Cook for his significant role in shaping Berkshire’s financial performance in recent years.

