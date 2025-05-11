May 11, 2025 9:59 AM 2 min read

Pony AI, Lyft And Sunrun Are Among Top 9 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 5-May 9): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Pony AI Inc. PONY shares jumped 72.40%  after the company inked a strategic deal with Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to deploy Pony.ai’s robotaxis onto the Uber platform.
  2. Dave Inc. DAVE shares increased 59.68% after the company reported strong first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Several analysts boosted the price forecast.
  3. Sezzle Inc. SEZL stock escalated 56.29%  after the company reported better-than-expected first quarter results and raised its FY25 guidance.
  4. Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE shares were up 57.65% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter adjusted EPS results and better-than-expected sales results.
  5. D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS stock rose 40.20% after the company posted record first-quarter 2025 financial results and highlighted major technical milestones in commercial quantum computing. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating and raised the price forecast from $8.5 to $13.
  6. Lyft, Inc. LYFT stock increased 31.62% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and increased its share repurchase program.
  7. Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR stock rose 29.62% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
  8. Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares gained 28.71% after the company reported an April Bitcoin production increase of 45.6% to 166 BTC on Sealminer deployment.
  9. Sunrun Inc. RUN stock gained 28.67% last week after reporting better-than-expected Q1 financial results. The stock also reacted to a report suggesting Republican lawmakers support tax credits in former President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act legislation.

