Pony AI, Lyft And Sunrun Are Among Top 9 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 5-May 9): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

- Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ: PONY): Shares jumped 78.12% following a deal with Uber to deploy its robotaxis on the Uber platform.
- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL): Stock escalated 54.83% after reporting strong Q1 results and raising its FY25 guidance.
- Pony AI Inc. PONY shares jumped 72.40% after the company inked a strategic deal with Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER to deploy Pony.ai’s robotaxis onto the Uber platform.
- Dave Inc. DAVE shares increased 59.68% after the company reported strong first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Several analysts boosted the price forecast.
- Sezzle Inc. SEZL stock escalated 56.29% after the company reported better-than-expected first quarter results and raised its FY25 guidance.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE shares were up 57.65% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter adjusted EPS results and better-than-expected sales results.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS stock rose 40.20% after the company posted record first-quarter 2025 financial results and highlighted major technical milestones in commercial quantum computing. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating and raised the price forecast from $8.5 to $13.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT stock increased 31.62% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and increased its share repurchase program.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR stock rose 29.62% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
- Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares gained 28.71% after the company reported an April Bitcoin production increase of 45.6% to 166 BTC on Sealminer deployment.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN stock gained 28.67% last week after reporting better-than-expected Q1 financial results. The stock also reacted to a report suggesting Republican lawmakers support tax credits in former President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act legislation.
