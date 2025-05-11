Dow Futures Rally Over 400 Points As US, China 'Come To Agreement' In Geneva Trade Talks

U.S. stock futures rose Sunday evening after weekend trade talks in Geneva signaled potential de-escalation in the ongoing trade war with China.

The S&P 500 Futures are up 1.35%, trading at 5,754.50, Nasdaq Futures are trading at 20,515.25, up 1.88%, and finally Dow Jones Futures are up 1.01%, trading at 41,740.

On the other side of the Pacific, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index opened higher, and is trading at 37,611.66, up 0.29% at the time of writing this, led by real estate, tech exports, and semiconductor stocks, as fresh optimism on trade talks helped spur sentiments.

The White House announced progress on the deal in a post on X on Sunday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hailed the “substantial progress” made between the two countries in what he called “very important trade talks.”

U.S. Trade Ambassador Jamieson Greer pointed out the quickness with which U.S. and China “were able to come to agreement.” He expressed confidence that the deal that was struck would help the U.S. with the “national emergency” that was the massive $1.2 trillion trade deficit.

See More: Trump Reportedly Set To Accept ‘Flying Palace’ From Qatar, White House Says Lavish Gift Of Boeing Jumbo Jet Complies With ‘All Applicable Laws’

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) continued its rally on Sunday evening, up 0.26%, trading at 100.67, following hopes of trade deals and the Fed’s decision last week to keep interest rates steady.

On Sunday, the Chinese delegation also announced that both sides had reached an “important consensus” during the ongoing trade talks in Geneva. While neither side has released any details yet, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang was quoted as saying that the outcome would be “good news for the world,” according to a report by Reuters.

According to Bessent and Greer, the details of this “substantial progress” will be announced on Monday.

Investors on Monday will also be closely watching the earnings of NRG Energy Inc. NRG, Monday.com Ltd. MNDY, and DaVita Inc. DVA. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s speech early in the day, alongside the monthly U.S. Federal Budget, will be monitored.

Photo Courtesy: Tomas Ragina On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read More: Trump Announces ‘Total Reset’ as US-China Trade Talks Aim to End Tariff War