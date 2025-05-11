May 11, 2025 8:45 AM 2 min read

The Trade Desk, Walt Disney, And Hims & Hers Health Are Among Top 11 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 5-May 9): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD stock jumped 31.34% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, and analysts revised the price forecast.
  2. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS shares escalated 27.29% following strong first-quarter earnings results.
  3. Insulet Corporation PODD stock rose 20.88% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  4. Ubiquiti Inc. UI shares increased 20.64% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
  5. FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI shares increased 19.10%. Stifel analyst Frank Galanti upgraded the company from Hold to Buy and maintained the price forecast at $123.
  6. UL Solutions Inc. ULS stock was up 17.24% after Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $65 to $77.
  7. Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK stock grew 16.22% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Analysts boosted the company’s price forecast.
  8. Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares rose 15.49% after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Analysts revised the price forecast.
  9. Walt Disney Company DIS stock jumped 14.54% after better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and the announcement of a new international theme park project in Abu Dhabi. Analysts raised the stock’s price forecast.
  10. Aramark ARMK stock escalated 14.06% after the second-quarter FY25 earnings.
  11. Toast, Inc. TOST shares increased 13.41% after the company reported first-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.

Photo via Shutterstock

Comments

