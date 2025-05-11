AI Threatens To Disrupt Search Giants, Nvidia Rival AMD's Market Position Strongest Ever And More: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

As the weekend wraps up, we reflect on a week filled with intriguing developments in the tech and finance world. From the potential disruption of search engine giants to the call for artificial intelligence education by leading CEOs, the week was anything but dull. Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines.

1. AI Threatens to Disrupt Search Giants

The week kicked off with news of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG and Apple Inc. AAPL stocks taking a hit. This came after reports that Apple is considering alternatives to its profitable search partnership with Google. The twist in the tale? The potential disruptor is none other than artificial intelligence. Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, Eddy Cue, revealed during a U.S. antitrust trial that the company is actively exploring the integration of an AI-powered search engine into Safari.

2. CEOs Advocate for AI Education

In a remarkable show of unity, over 250 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies, including Satya Nadella, Michael Dell, Lisa Su, and Alex Karp, have urged state education leaders and policymakers to prioritize AI and computer science education for all K-12 students. This call to action was part of Unlock8, a national campaign led by Code.org and CSforALL.

3. Palantir Stock Takes a Hit

Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR saw its stock tumble by 9.25% in after-hours trading. Analysts remain divided on the future of Palantir, with some remaining bullish while others express concerns about a lack of institutional interest.

4. SMCI Forecasts Strong Q4 Revenue

Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI issued a strong fourth-quarter revenue outlook, despite third-quarter revenue falling short of initial forecasts. The company expects a surge in demand for AI infrastructure solutions, particularly those powered by Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA Blackwell GPUs.

5. AMD’s Market Position Strongest Ever, Says Analyst

Nvidia rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with CEO Lisa Su calling it an “outstanding start to 2025.” Analysts have highlighted AMD’s market share gains as one of the strongest in the computing markets, recommending the stock’s near-term price weakness as a buying opportunity.

