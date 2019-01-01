QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.55 - 4.15
Mkt Cap
20.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nowtransit Inc is a start-up company. The company intends to create an online platform that will provide transport services. It is planning to target Europe and North America markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nowtransit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nowtransit (NOTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nowtransit (OTCPK: NOTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nowtransit's (NOTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nowtransit.

Q

What is the target price for Nowtransit (NOTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nowtransit

Q

Current Stock Price for Nowtransit (NOTR)?

A

The stock price for Nowtransit (OTCPK: NOTR) is $3.75 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 17:22:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nowtransit (NOTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nowtransit.

Q

When is Nowtransit (OTCPK:NOTR) reporting earnings?

A

Nowtransit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nowtransit (NOTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nowtransit.

Q

What sector and industry does Nowtransit (NOTR) operate in?

A

Nowtransit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.