Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Frustrated And Upset' With Team Trump, Attempted Assassination Of Scott Bessent, JD Vance Slams Jerome Powell And More: Top Political Updates

The past week has been a whirlwind of political and business news. From President Donald Trump‘s personal calls to CEOs to an attempted assassination of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Trump’s Direct Line to CEOs

President Donald Trump has taken a hands-on approach to dealing with CEOs who make business decisions he disagrees with. A recent example was his call to Amazon’s AMZN founder, Jeff Bezos, regarding planned tariff disclosures on the e-commerce giant’s site. Trump recounted the call during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he shared that Bezos immediately dropped the idea after their conversation.

Attempted Assassination of Scott Bessent

A Massachusetts man, Ryan English, has been arrested and charged with the attempted assassination of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. English was apprehended on Capitol grounds, armed with two Molotov cocktails and a knife. The Department of Justice revealed that English had originally planned to target Mike Johnson and Pete Hegseth.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Frustration

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has expressed her dissatisfaction with the current direction of U.S. foreign and domestic policies. In a post on X, she voiced concerns about the U.S.’s potential involvement in a war with Iran and the recent U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal. She also criticized the Trump administration for becoming disconnected from its base.

JD Vance Criticizes Jerome Powell

Vice President JD Vance has openly criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for his handling of economic issues. During an interview with Fox News, Vance echoed President Trump’s criticisms, labeling Powell as a "nice guy" but wrong about almost everything, particularly concerning inflation and trade agreements.

GOP Warns Against Staff Cuts at Social Security

House Republicans have warned newly confirmed Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano against further staff reductions. In a letter led by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), the GOP emphasized that while government efficiency is important, it should not come at the expense of Americans who depend on Social Security benefits.

