Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
Earnings Recap
Bed Bath & Beyond(NASDAQ:BBBY) stock fell by 4.02% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bed Bath & Beyond missed their estimated earnings by 92.31%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $703,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.08
|0.31
|0.19
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.05
|0.40
|0.08
|0.50
|Price Change %
|-4.02%
|-1.95%
|0.08%
|1.12%
|9.9%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Bed Bath & Beyond management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.05 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -37.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Bed Bath & Beyond, a bearish signal to many investors.
Earnings History
