Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Bed Bath & Beyond(NASDAQ:BBBY) stock fell by 4.02% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond missed their estimated earnings by 92.31%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $703,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.08 0.31 0.19 -0.23 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.40 0.08 0.50 Price Change % -4.02% -1.95% 0.08% 1.12% 9.9%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.05 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -37.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Bed Bath & Beyond, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.