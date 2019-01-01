ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bed Bath & Beyond
(NASDAQ:BBBY)
8.18
00
At close: May 25
8.39
0.2100[2.57%]
PreMarket: 7:45AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.51 - 44.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding24.3M / 79.8M
Vol / Avg.12.5K / 7.3M
Mkt Cap653.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price16.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.79
Total Float24.3M

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bed Bath & Beyond reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 13

EPS

$-0.920

Quarterly Revenue

$2.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$2.1B

Earnings Recap

 

Bed Bath & Beyond(NASDAQ:BBBY) stock fell by 4.02% on Friday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond missed their estimated earnings by 92.31%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $703,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.03, which was followed by a 1.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bed Bath & Beyond's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.08 0.31 0.19 -0.23
EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.40 0.08 0.50
Price Change % -4.02% -1.95% 0.08% 1.12% 9.9%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.0 and $0.05 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -37.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Bed Bath & Beyond, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bed Bath & Beyond using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bed Bath & Beyond Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reporting earnings?
A

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.58, which missed the estimate of $0.66.

Q
What were Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ:BBBY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.7B, which missed the estimate of $2.8B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.