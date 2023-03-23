Top 5 Industrials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

The most overbought stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental, during November, posted a decline in quarterly earnings. The company is expected to report Q4 results on March 23, 2023. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $9.29 .

RSI Value: 71.33

71.33 PESI Price Action: Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services dropped 1.1% to close at $9.00 on Wednesday.

374Water, Inc. SCWO

374Water posted a wider loss for FY22. "2022 was a great year in which the team delivered substantial revenue growth by executing contracts for our technology including progress on our OC Sanitation project and new projects with The Air Force and Navy while managing costs, proving the scalability of our technology," said Israel Abitbol, Chief Financial Officer of 374Water. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $5.17.

RSI Value: 80.87

80.87 SCWO Price Action: Shares of 374Water rose 3.7% to close at $4.74 on Wednesday.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX

Atlas Technical Consultants secured project management contract for BREC in Louisiana. The company has a 52-week high of $13.28.

RSI Value: 76.06

76.06 ATCX Price Action: Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants rose 0.1% to close at $12.16 on Wednesday.

Kimball International, Inc. KBAL

HNI Corporation announced it will acquire Kimball International for $485 million. The company’s 52-week high is $12.63.

RSI Value: 82.03

82.03 KBAL Price Action: Shares of Kimball International rose 0.4% to close at $12.29 on Wednesday.

Symbotic Inc. SYM

Symbotic reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. “Symbotic achieved triple-digit revenue growth and added to our base of outsourcing partners during the first quarter. We are optimistic about our outlook and are poised for continued strong growth. Demand for our solutions continues to grow and our backlog increased to $12.0 billion in the quarter,” said Symbotic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rick Cohen. The company has a 52-week high of $28.48.

RSI Value: 74.75

74.75 SYM Price Action: Shares of Symbotic rose 6.3% to settle at $22.79 on Wednesday.

