U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures falling more than 2% on Tuesday.
TSM’s decline tracked weakness across the semiconductor sector as investors reduced exposure to growth stocks ahead of the market open.
Taiwan Semiconductor shares dipped 4.3% to $447.44 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
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