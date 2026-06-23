Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
June 23, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor, Primoris Services, Micron And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures falling more than 2% on Tuesday.

TSM’s decline tracked weakness across the semiconductor sector as investors reduced exposure to growth stocks ahead of the market open.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares dipped 4.3% to $447.44 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved