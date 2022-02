American Fiber Green Products Inc is a fibreglass waste recycling company. The firm consists of two primary operations. The first is Amour Fiber Core Inc which focuses on recycling fibreglass, produce products from recycled material and sell license agreements for its process; and the second is American Leisure Products Inc which is involved in the production of fibre-reinforced plastic parts within the fibreglass industry. In addition, it produces parts from the company owned molds for the aftermarket hot rod industry and the marine industry.