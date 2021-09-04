The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans Include General Electric, Netflix, Reddit And More

This weekend's Barron's reveals what market strategists recommend for a stock market that likely will struggle this fall.

Other featured articles discuss biotech stocks that could lead a revival, how to combine ESG investing with dividends and who Chinese authorities are coming for now.

Also, see the prospects for a lagging home builder, a video streaming leader, a social media giant that may go public, an old-school industrial and more.

"The S&P 500 Could Struggle This Fall, Market Strategists Say. Buy Quality" by Nicholas Jasinski reveals that a Barron's panel sees muted gains for stocks as the Federal Reserve starts to taper and earnings growth peaks. Stick with quality companies like AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) and keep an eye on rising bond yields, says the article.

In "This Home Builder Stock Could Soar 65%," Daren Fonda discusses how, with demand for new homes very strong and prices rising, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) has promised margin improvements, which should boost its lagging shares. Find out why Barron's believes the stock is a value.

Josh Nathan-Kazis's "5 Biotech Stocks That Could Lead a Revival" suggests that the rich premiums being paid for biotech M&A targets point to the substantial value that is hiding among the sector's dross. Will bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) be among those leading a revival?

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) are among the stocks identified as having low ESG risk, yields of at least 2% and large market caps. So says "Here's How to Marry ESG and Dividends. And 5 Picks for a Start" by Lawrence C. Strauss.

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "3 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week," find out more about Brady Corp (NYSE: BRC), Centerspace (NYSE: CSR), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and the handful of other U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this past week as the summer wound to a close.

"Netflix Stock Gets a Boost on News That It Will Stream 'Seinfeld'" by Jeffrey Cane explores why Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock rallied after the company tweeted that all 180 episodes of the popular sitcom "Seinfeld" would be available next month on the streaming service. It is a testament to the "content is king" maxim, says Barron's.

Celebrity fan groups and online gaming are the latest sectors in Chinese authorities' crosshairs, according to Tanner Brown's "China's Latest Crackdown Targets the Entertainment Industry. What to Know." See what it may mean for the likes of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) and Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB).

In "Reddit May Be Exploring an IPO. Could the Meme Platform Become the Next Meme Stock?" Jack Denton makes the case that the story of trading app Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) could provide hints on what might happen if social media forum Reddit goes public.

Al Root's "California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. What It Means for GE" reports that the Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. See why Barron's thinks the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Also in this week's Barron's:

The SEC chairperson's bold new vision for the markets

The Barron's newsroom the week of the Sept. 11 attacks

A high-yield bond fund that is saying goodbye to fossil fuels

Whether anything can take the stock market off its record run

Why not to bet on the stock market being in a bubble

How the weak jobs report puts the Federal Reserve in a bind

The coming wave of high-quality tech initial public offerings

What options-based exchange-traded funds can and cannot do

How investors are ignoring the tax elephant in the room

Why gas prices may keep rising after Labor Day

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

