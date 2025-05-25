May 25, 2025 12:15 PM 2 min read

Super Micro Computer, Hims & Hers And Aurora Innovation Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Fair Isaac Corporation FICO shares declined 23.05% due to comments from Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. He expressed concerns over the company's decision to raise its wholesale royalty fees for credit scores.
  2. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK stock tumbled 21.00% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings and analysts downgraded the stock.
  3. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding BAH shares plummeted 16.32% after it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results.
  4. Copart, Inc. CPRT shares decreased 15.93% after reporting a third-quarter revenue miss.
  5. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS stock declined 15.19% as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) ban on compounded drugs with semaglutide takes effect.
  6. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock fell 13.13%. the company announced that it is now taking orders for enterprise AI systems with Nvidia Corp. NVDA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.
  7. Workday, Inc. WDAY shares dipped 12.83% after it reported its fiscal first-quarter results and analysts revised the price forecast.
  8. Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL shares were down 12.73%. The stock fell on pin action with Ross Stores, Inc. ROST, which issued second-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.
  9. Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR stock fell 11.34% last week after Uber Technologies Inc UBER announced plans to monetize part of its stake in the autonomous vehicle company through a $1 billion convertible note offering.
  10. First Solar, Inc. FSLR stock fell 11.25% last week after the House passed a tax bill to end clean energy credits.

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AUR Logo
AURAurora Innovation Inc
$5.94-1.49%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HIMS Logo
HIMSHims & Hers Health Inc
$54.531.89%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$39.93-3.36%
BAH Logo
BAHBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
$108.36-16.1%
BURL Logo
BURLBurlington Stores Inc
$234.98-9.31%
CPRT Logo
CPRTCopart Inc
$53.70-11.5%
DECK Logo
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$101.14-19.8%
FICO Logo
FICOFair Isaac Corp
$1694.36-0.35%
FSLR Logo
FSLRFirst Solar Inc
$158.441.34%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$131.17-1.25%
ROST Logo
ROSTRoss Stores Inc
$137.17-9.90%
TPL Logo
TPLTexas Pacific Land Corp
$1272.41-0.51%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$87.45-0.62%
WDAY Logo
WDAYWorkday Inc
$237.51-12.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapNewsTop StoriesMoversBriefswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved