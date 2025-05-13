May 13, 2025 5:23 PM 1 min read

Aurora Innovation Stock Drops After The Bell: What's Going On?

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares are plummeting in after hours trading Tuesday after Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER announced plans to sell some of its Aurora Innovation stake in a senior notes offering.

What Happened: According to an SEC filing, Uber plans to sell $1 billion of Senior Notes due 2028 in a private placement to institutional buyers. The notes are exchangeable for Aurora Innovation common stock.

Read Next: Trump Again Promises Lower Drug Prices By ‘Cutting Out Middlemen’ Like UnitedHealth, CVS: Will It Work This Time?

In December 2020, Uber sold its self-driving unit, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to Aurora Innovation. Uber received a 26% ownership stake in Aurora by investing $400 million into the company in an all-equity deal.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi took a seat on Aurora's board as part of the deal, but resigned effective Dec. 31, 2024, to focus on his responsibilities as CEO of Uber and to reduce his external board commitments.

Uber intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include strategic investments.

Read Next: 

