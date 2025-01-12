Walgreens Boots Alliance, Aurora Innovation And Delta Air Lines Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 6-10): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Walgreens Boots Alliance stock gained 27.97% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Micron Technology expanded its collaboration with Pure Storage for energy-efficient solutions using Micron G9 QLC NAND.
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA stock gained 27.97% last week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- Constellation Energy Corporation CEG stock jumped 25.80% after the company announced an agreement to acquire Calpine Corp., an electricity generation company, in a cash and stock deal valued at $16.4 billion.
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI shares escalated by 20.48%.
- TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX stock was up 15.05% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares grew 14.59% after the company announced a partnership with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Continental AG CTTAF to scale driverless trucks using NVIDIA's next-gen DRIVE Thor SoC.
- Royalty Pharma plc RPRX shares are up 14.35% after the company announced it increased its quarterly dividend.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares rose 13.75%. The company announced an expansion of its collaboration with Pure Storage to develop high-capacity, energy-efficient solutions using Micron G9 QLC NAND.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL stock upped 13.34% after the company reported better-than-expected results and issued 2025 guidance.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. ITCI stock gained 12.62%, entering into a settlement agreement with Sandoz and resolving a patent litigation related to CAPLYTA Patent.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL surged 12.24% in sympathy with Delta Air Lines, which rose after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.
