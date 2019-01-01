QQQ
Range
97.67 - 97.67
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
93.74 - 158.67
Mkt Cap
19.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
97.67
P/E
18.92
EPS
1.55
Shares
200M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 8:52AM
Continental is a global auto supplier and tiremaker. Operating segments include the autonomous mobility and safety segment and the vehicle networking and information segment in the automotive group, plus tires and ContiTech, which uses rubber in industrial and automotive components and systems, in the rubber group. Last year, pro forma for the spin-off of the powertrain segment, automotive group revenue was around 50% of the total with AM&S and VN&I each accounting for about 25%. Rubber group revenue, also at around 50% of the total, includes tires at about 32% and CT at around 18%. The company's top five customers are Daimler, Stellantis, Ford, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, and Volkswagen, representing about 37% of total revenue (as reported, before the Vitesco spin-off).

Continental Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Continental (CTTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Continental (OTCPK: CTTAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Continental's (CTTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Continental.

Q

What is the target price for Continental (CTTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Continental

Q

Current Stock Price for Continental (CTTAF)?

A

The stock price for Continental (OTCPK: CTTAF) is $97.67 last updated Today at 4:14:41 PM.

Q

Does Continental (CTTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Continental.

Q

When is Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Continental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Continental (CTTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Continental.

Q

What sector and industry does Continental (CTTAF) operate in?

A

Continental is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.