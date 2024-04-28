Tracking Last Week's Top Performers: Are These 15 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio? (April 21-27, 2024)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With the earnings season in full swing, these large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Vertiv Holdings Co VRT increased 23.3% after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter FY24 results and raised its 2024 guidance. Several analysts raised their forecasts.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA surged 19.70% despite reporting weak first-quarter FY24 earnings, with gains in the stock somewhat attributable to CEO Elon Musk‘s conference call. The company disclosed its biggest workforce reduction ever to combat slowing demand and falling margins. Several analysts revised their forecasts for the stock.
- Teradyne, Inc. TER shares were up 17.5% following better-than-expected Q1 earnings and strong Q2 guidance and strong earnings from Microsoft, which could be lifting AI optimism.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE stock gained 17.24% after the European Commission approved Tislelizumab for non-small cell lung cancer across three indications, including first- and second-line use.
- Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL shares surged 13.6% after it reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and provided upbeat guidance for FY24. Analysts boosted their forecasts for the company.
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB was up 13.49% after it reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and raised its 2024 guidance. Several analysts raised their forecasts.
- Newmont Corporation NEM rose 13.25% after the company reported first-quarter FY24 results. Revenue of $4.023 billion beat the consensus of $3.67 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.55 beat the consensus of $0.36.
- Carrier Global Corporation CARR shares grew by 11.85%, rebounding from earlier weakness following Q1 earnings.
- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. FCNCA stock jumped 11.24% following better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC stock surged 10.2% in reaction to Meta’s increased capex guidance, in possible anticipation of Intel’s earnings report and following strong earnings from Texas Instruments.
- Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP was up 10.4%.
- Deutsche Bank AG DB stock increased 10.3%.
- Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste, S.A. De C.V. ASR shares were up 10.3%.
- Antero Resources Corporation AR stock saw an increase of 9.9%.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR gained 9.9%.
