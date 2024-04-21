Tracking Last Week's Top Performers: Are These 7 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These seven large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL surged 21.79% last week after reporting first-quarter earnings. Revenue of $12.539 billion beat the consensus estimate of $12.4 billion, and adjusted EPS loss of $(0.15) beat the estimate of $(0.57). Several analysts raised their forecasts for the stock.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH increased 12.43% during the week thanks to better-than-expected revenue in the first quarter. The company is still dealing with the cyberattack on its subsidiary, Change Healthcare, in February.
- Genuine Parts Company GPC stock gained 10.07% after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and boosted its annual profit outlook.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated BSY stock rose 7.94% last week. The French industrial giant Schneider Electric SE SBGSY SBGSF reportedly confirmed discussions of a potential acquisition of the company.
- Elevance Health, Inc. ELV stock gained 5.15% last week after the company reported $2.2B in first-quarter net profit despite a 21% drop in Medicaid enrollment and raised its annual guidance. Several analysts raised their forecasts on the stock.
- Progressive Corp PGR stock rose 3.34% in the last week after the company clocked 19% year-over-year growth in first-quarter Net Premiums. Several analysts raised their forecasts on the stock.
- Morgan Stanley’s MS stock gained 3.3% last week after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Its investment banking revenue grew 16% year over year. The banking giant also decided to slash jobs in the APC region.
