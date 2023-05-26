Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Big Lots BIG is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• PDD Holdings PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• CNFinance Hldgs CNF is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Canaan CAN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $62.11 million.

• Hibbett HIBB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $470.57 million.

• Diana Shipping DSX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $67.50 million.

• Buckle BKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $297.30 million.

• SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF CWB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $269.96 million.

• Vascular Biogenics VBLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.

• Forte Biosciences FBRX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• WidePoint WYY is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Polar Power POLA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fortress Biotech FBIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $20.27 million.

• Erasca ERAS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dawson Geophysical DWSN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.05 million.

• AST SpaceMobile ASTS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

