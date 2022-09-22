Earnings Scheduled For September 22, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• iHuman IH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Manchester United MANU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $152.18 million.

• Accenture ACN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion.

• Palatin Technologies PTN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $220 thousand.

• Dynatronics DYNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.22 million.

• FactSet Research Systems FDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $487.81 million.

• Darden Restaurants DRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Senstar Tech SNT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• FedEx FDX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $24.01 billion.

• Tritium DCFC DCFC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $32.31 million.

• Scholastic SCHL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Research Solutions RSSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.26 million.

• IBEX Holdings IBEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $124.13 million.

• Costco Wholesale COST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.16 per share on revenue of $72.06 billion.

• CalAmp CAMP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.27 million.

• AAR AIR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $454.96 million.

• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $12.17 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.