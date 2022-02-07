5 Consumer Staples With Earnings To Watch This Week: Coke, Pepsi, Yum Brands And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The week of Feb. 7 is full of quarterly earnings reports from some of the largest publicly traded companies.

Benzinga Pro covers the latest headlines on every stock and also highlights expected earnings for companies while taking a look at whether companies beat or miss analyst expectations.

This week’s earnings reports includes several companies tied to consumers for at home consumption. Three of the companies are valued at more than $250 billion each, while the other two names find themselves on the list for other reasons.

Walt Disney: Media and consumer products giant Walt Disney Co DIS is set to report first quarter earnings on Wednesday after market close. Analysts are expecting the company to post revenue of $18.7 billion. The company has beat revenue estimates from the street in the last two quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

The $18.7 billion figure would be significantly ahead of the fourth quarter’s total of $16.3 billion. Prior to the pandemic, Disney was reporting revenue of over $20 billion in the first quarter of fiscal years, so the figure reported could go a long way in showing how well the company is progressing in its recovery.

Most eyes will be drawn to the subscriber figure reported for the Disney+ streaming platform. Figures for the Parks, Experience & Products segment could be more important to the overall health of the company.

Overall revenue was up 26% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The Parks segment saw revenue increase 99% year-over-year thanks to the parks being reopened. Reports indicated that Disney was hitting peak capacity during the holiday season.

Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 38% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Given the success of “Encanto” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” this segment could be another to watch for the company.

Yum Brands: Fast food giant Yum Brands Inc YUM is set to report fourth quarter earnings Wednesday before market open. The company’s Taco Bell unit continues to see strong growth, and a recently launched taco subscription service could be a highlight in the earnings report. Same store sales for Taco Bell are up 12% through the first nine months. A strong fourth quarter for the chain could instill investor confidence in the long term outlook of YUM shares.

Rival McDonald’s Corp MCD recently reported quarter earnings and missed revenue slightly from analysts’ estimates. The total from the restaurant company came in well ahead of recent quarters, which could be a good sign for YUM.

Analysts are expecting Yum Brands to post fourth quarter revenue of $1.88 billion, compared to $1.61 billion reported in the third quarter. The company has beat revenue estimates in the last eight quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

Coca-Cola: Beverage giant Coca-Cola Inc KO is set to report fourth quarter earnings Thursday before market open. The company has beaten revenue estimates in the last three quarters.

Analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $8.96 billion, a decline from the $10.0 billion, $10.1 billion and $9.0 billion reported in the last three respective quarters. In last year’s fourth quarter, the company reported revenue of $8.61 billion.

The beverage company will likely highlight the growth of its non-carbonated soft drinks, including BodyArmor, which it is acquiring outright. BodyArmor launched an exclusive Kobe Bryant inspired drink, which could be spotlighted.

PepsiCo: Beverage and snack food giant PepsiCo PEP is also set to report quarterly earnings on Thursday before market open. Analysts are expecting the company to report fourth quarter revenue of $24.22 billion. The company has beaten revenue estimates from analysts in the last 16 straight quarters, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported revenue of $20.19 billion in the third quarter. The fourth quarter is the company’s largest quarter by revenue and could highlight the growth and financial health of the company.

The report from PepsiCo also comes ahead of Super Bowl LVI, where the company is expected to have a major presence promoting beverage and snack brands from its portfolio.

Peloton: Home fitness company Peloton Interactive PTON is set to report second quarter earnings after market close Tuesday. The earnings report could come at a perfect time for the company, with shares down 31% year-to-date. Or, a miss on revenue and cautious outlook could continue downward pressure on the shares.

Analysts are expecting the company to report second quarter revenue of $1.15 billion, up from last year’s $1.07 billion in the same period. The company missed first quarter estimates slightly and has found itself rumored to be cutting production amidst weakened demand.

Peloton is now the subject of takeover speculation, with Apple Inc AAPL, Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Nike Inc NKE all among the company’s interested in the company. Peloton likely won’t comment on takeover speculation, but any hint that it is exploring a sale could help boost shares and interest in the stock.