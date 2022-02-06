10 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In January: SPY, Tesla, Apple And More

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases about companies. Benzinga Pro is a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and also on individual tickers.

Here is a look at the stocks that were searched for the most on Benzinga Pro for the month of January.

1. SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY)

YTD Return: -4.6%

52-Week Range: $379.37 to $479.98

Price: $453.92

The S&P 500 themed ETF was the most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro for the month of January. The ETF was the eighth most searched ticker in 2021 across Benzinga Pro. The ETF and S&P 500 Index serves as gauges for overall market strength and news, which could lead to an increase in searches for the ticker to find macros news and themes.

2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

YTD Return: -11.9%

52-Week Range: $539.49 to $1243.49

Price: $889.49

The most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in all of 2021 comes in second place to start 2022. The electric vehicle giant had nearly as many searches as SPY in January, but came up just short. Tesla reported quarterly earnings in January, which likely helped with continued interest in the stock.

3. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

YTD Return: -1.7%

52-Week Range: $116.21 to $182.94

Price: $174.23

Technology giant Apple was the third most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in January but had a wide gap from TSLA and SPY, with SPY searches nearly double that of AAPL. Like Tesla, Apple reported quarterly earnings in the month of January, which likely led to increased interest. AAPL was the second most searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021.

4. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)

YTD Return: -8.2%

52-Week Range: $224.26 to $349.67

Price: $310.87

Microsoft was the fourth most searched ticker in January, a month that saw the company report quarterly earnings. The technology company failed to crack the top 10 most searched tickers in 2021, but placed 15th as an honorable mention.

5. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG)

YTD Return: +47.1%

52-Week Range: $1.95 to $12.49

Price: $3.36

Retail investor favorite BBIG cracked the top 10 most searched tickers in January. The stock has been mentioned as a short squeeze candidate with high short interest and a high borrow cost on shares. The stock did not rank in the top 20 most searched tickers for 2021.

6. Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F)

YTD Return: -.5%

52-Week Range: $10.36 to $25.87

Price: $20.37

Automotive giant Ford cracks the top 10 most searched tickers in January after ranking in the top 20 for 2021. The company updated investors on its plans to continue expanding in the electric vehicle sector. The stock was a strong performer over the last two years and sees strong interest from investors.

7. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA)

YTD Return: -16.2%

52-Week Range: $115.66 to $346.47

Price: $244.88

Semiconductor company NVIDIA has been a strong performer, with shares up over 80% in the last year. The stock was the seventh most searched ticker in January after ranking as an honorable mention in 2021. The ticker could continue to see strong search volume in February, with fourth-quarter earnings coming this month.

8. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID)

YTD Return: -21.3%

52-Week Range: $16.12 to $57.75

Price: $26.82

Electric vehicle company Lucid continues to see strong interest from investors and was a top 10 searched ticker in January. The ticker ranked fifth in all of 2021 on Benzinga Pro for searches.

9. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ)

YTD Return: -8.1%

52-Week Range: $297.45 to $408.71

Price: $361.80

The second ETF to rank in the top 10 is the QQQ, which tracks the top stocks in the Nasdaq. Given the wide interest in technology related and growth stocks, it isn’t too big of a surprise that it was one of the most searched tickers. Earnings reports from top components also likely contributed.

10. Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC)

YTD Return: +61.9%

52-Week Range: $9.84 to $175.00

Price: $76.39

The SPAC taking Donald Trump’s media group public continues to be one of the most searched tickers. While DWAC didn’t rank in the top 10 for 2021, it did place high in the second half of the year after the deal was announced. The ticker could trend in February with the rumored launch of Truth Social on Feb. 21.

Honorable Mention: The following tickers ranked as the next 10 most searched tickers on Benzinga Pro for the month of January.