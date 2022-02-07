 Skip to main content

Peloton Shares Soar Over Speculation Of Possible Takeover
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 6:59am   Comments
  • Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is exploring takeover options with an adviser post a plunge in the shares, Bloomberg reports.
  • Peloton’s stock has fallen over 80% from the high a year ago as the gradual easing of pandemic restrictions fueled concern that growth would slow. 
  • In January, activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC demanded that the company fire co-founder and CEO John Foley pursue a sale. 
  • Blackwells said that potential buyers could include Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nike are exploring takeover options too. 
  • Linking up with Peloton would give Amazon or another party access to its millions of well-heeled users and their data and a significant boost in the health and wellness technology market, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Amazon’s existing businesses, such as its fleet-and-logistics arm, could help the bike company address supply-chain issues. 
  • Peloton can bundle subscriptions with Amazon Prime, which offers users waived shipping costs, streaming services, and more for a monthly or annual fee. 
  • Peloton is worth just over $8 billion, based on Friday’s official market close of $24.60 a share below its September 2019 initial public offering price of $29 a share.
  • Price Action: PTON shares traded higher by 24% at $30.50 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

