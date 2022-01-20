 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton Shares Are Plummeting Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 20, 2022 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
Why Peloton Shares Are Plummeting Today

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is trading lower Thursday following a CNBC report suggesting the company is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as a result of waning consumer demand. 

CNBC attributes the information to "internal documents obtained by CNBC." The move comes as Peloton reportedly looks to control its costs.

Peloton plans to pause production of its Bike product for two months, beginning in February. The company previously halted production of its more expensive Bike+ product in December. 

Peloton also plans to halt the manufacturing of its Peloton Tread treadmill for six weeks and doesn't expect to manufacture any Tread+ machines in 2022. Peloton previously halted Tread+ production as well, following a safety recall last year.

"The company said in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10 that demand for its connected fitness equipment has faced a 'significant reduction' around the world due to shoppers’ price sensitivity and amplified competitor activity," according to the report. 

Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform in two reportable segments: connected fitness products and subscriptions.

See Also: Why SoFi Shares Continue To Move Higher Today

PTON Price Action: Peloton has traded as high as $166.57 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows Thursday.

The stock was down 24.6% at $24.02 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Peloton.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Why Shares Of Affirm Dipped On Thursday
Here's Why Blue Apron Is Trading Higher Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Peloton Shares Are Trading Lower Today
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Peloton Interactive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com