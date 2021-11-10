 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walt Disney Company Q4 Highlights: 118.1M Disney+ Subs, Lower ARPU, Parks & Resort Segment Up 99%
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Share:
Walt Disney Company Q4 Highlights: 118.1M Disney+ Subs, Lower ARPU, Parks & Resort Segment Up 99%

Media giant The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights for investors to consider.

What Happened: Disney reported fourth-quarter revenue of $18.53 billion, up 26% year-over-year. Revenue came in higher than a Street estimate of $16.26 billion.

The company reported revenue of $13.08 billion, up 9% year-over-year, for its Media and Entertainment Distribution segment.

Parks, Experiences & Products revenue was $5.45 billion, up 99% year-over-year thanks to parks being reopened compared to last year.

Direct-to-consumer revenue of $4.6 billion was up 38% year-over-year, helping to offset lower linear revenue of $6.7 billion, down 4% year-over-year.

Disney ended the quarter with 118.1 million Disney+ subscribers, up from 73.7 million in the prior year’s period and from the 116 million reported in the third quarter. ESPN+ had 17.1 million subscribers, up 66% year-over-year. Hulu subscribers totaled 43.8 million, up 20% year-over-year.

Disney saw its average revenue per user decline again for Disney+ to $4.12, down 9% year-over-year, with a higher number of Hotstar discounted international plans priced in.

Related Link: Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Disney NFTs Are Coming; What You Need To Know 

Why It’s Important: The revenue beat could show the company’s parks and resorts business came in ahead of estimates.

“We’ve made great strides in reopening our businesses while taking meaningful and innovative steps in direct-to-consumer and at our parks, particularly with our popular new Disney Genie and Magic Key offerings,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said.

Investors may be less thrilled with the Disney+ subscriber number increasing slightly from the previous quarter and again showing a lower revenue per user figure.

“We continue to manage our DTC business for the long-term and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally.”

DIS Price Action: Disney shares were down 2.61% in aftermarket trading at $169.90.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Why Jim Lebenthal Thinks This Upcoming Catalyst (Not Earnings) Could Move Disney
Paul Rudd Named People's Sexiest Man Alive For 2021
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Mike Khouw Says Disney Shares Could Move By This Much Into Friday's Close
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Inflation Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For November 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bob Chapek Disney Plus Disney+ ESPNEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com