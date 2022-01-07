 Skip to main content

Tacos As A Service? Taco Bell Launches 'Taco Lover's Pass' Subscription App
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2022 11:45am   Comments
Fast food chain Taco Bell could have just the thing for taco lovers with a new monthly subscription service.

What Happened: After testing in several markets, Taco Bell is rolling out its “Taco Lover’s Pass” nationwide. The service is offered for $10 a month and grants users the right to one free taco per month.

The tacos included in the subscription service are:

  • Crunchy Taco
  • Crunchy Taco Supreme
  • Soft Taco
  • Soft Taco Supreme
  • Doritos Locos Tacos
  • Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme
  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco

“Treat yourself to a taco a day for 30 days from the Taco Lover’s Pass menu,” Taco Bell’s website says.

Users will need to download the Taco Bell app and purchase the pass. Upon purchase, the exclusive Taco Lover’s Pass menu is unlocked.

Related Link: $5 A Month For A Free Daily Taco Taco? Offer Could Come To Customers Soon With Arizona Test

Why It’s Important: Taco Bell tested the subscription service with price points of $5 and $10 in Arizona since September. The company reports that 20% of subscribers were new to the Taco Bell Rewards Program and 20% renewed their service for a second time.

The Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, a product that features the Doritos brand from PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP), was the most redeemed taco during the subscription test.

Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM). the parent company of Taco Bell, reported digital sales of over $5 billion in the third quarter across all of its brands.

Taco Bell same store sales were up 5% in the third quarter and are up 12% year-to-date through the first nine months. There were 7,619 Taco Bell locations at the end of the third quarter, with 74 new locations in 15 countries opened in the quarter.

