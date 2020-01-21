3 ETFs To Consider For The Week Ahead: Big Earnings For Airlines, Chips And Consumers

This week is a holiday-shortened affair, but that doesn't diminish earnings-driven trading opportunities over the next four days. With the S&P 500 coming off a gain of almost 2% last week and a broad swath of its member firms delivering earnings reports this week, an array of exchange traded funds funds could be in play this week.

Here are a few of the big-name ETFs that are worth monitoring this week as earnings season ramps up.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE: DIA), the tracking ETF for the blue-chip index, comes into this week residing near all-time highs and up almost 3% since the start of the year.

Enthusiasm for DIA will be put to the earnings test this week with International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reporting on Tuesday. That's followed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) on Wednesday.

Thursday is a potentially big day for DIA with Dow components Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Travelers (NYSE: TRV) reporting. And for good measure, American Express (NYSE: AXP) delivers fourth-quarter results in Friday.

Bottom line: about 14% of DIA's holdings are reporting earnings this week.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Coming off a great report by Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), the largest holding in the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH), the fund is up 3.3% to start 2020 after ranking as one of last year's best-performing ETFs.

Semiconductor ebullience will be tested this week when Intel and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), two stocks that combine for over 15% of SMH's roster, report earnings on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Starting Tuesday with United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), this is an epic earnings week for the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS). Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reports Wednesday.

Thursday brings a big test for JETS with American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), Southwest (NYSE: LUV) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) reporting. Translation: about 43% of JETS' lineup is reporting this week providing the ideal time to consider the lone airline ETF.