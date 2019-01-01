QQQ
U.S. Global Jets ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (ARCA: JETS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are U.S. Global Jets ETF's (JETS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for U.S. Global Jets ETF.

Q

What is the target price for U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for U.S. Global Jets ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?

A

The stock price for U.S. Global Jets ETF (ARCA: JETS) is $21.39 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is U.S. Global Jets ETF (ARCA:JETS) reporting earnings?

A

U.S. Global Jets ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U.S. Global Jets ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) operate in?

A

U.S. Global Jets ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.