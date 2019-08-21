Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2 per share on revenue of $20.94 billion.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $18.34 billion.
- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $170.93 million.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $223.70 million.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $878.68 million.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $46.32 million.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $167.82 million.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $430.16 million.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $175.05 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $831.02 million.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $488.35 million.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $405.10 million.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $643.77 million.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $393.41 million.
- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $77.89 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
