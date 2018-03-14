Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $686.14 million.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $130.03 million.
- EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $202.62 million.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $356.66 million.
- CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ: CUI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.06 million.
- AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: AGFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $59.60 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $810.15 million.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $140.49 million.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $162.48 million.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.
- Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $30.35 million.
- Yirendai Ltd – ADR (NYSE: YRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $247.09 million.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $111.05 million.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $147.35 million.
- HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: HCHC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $432.20 million.
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $112.98 million.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.67 million.
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.46 billion.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $69.42 million.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $65.68 million.
- Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $24.72 million.
- Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSE: KLDX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $69.75 million.
- Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ: MRCC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $13.46 million.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $29.36 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.