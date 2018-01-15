Earnings Season: Your Guide To When Each Sector Reports

The fourth-quarter earnings season is imminent, and to capitalize on corporate financial results, knowing when sectors and companies report is key.

Around the earnings season, the chatter surrounds whether the company hits, misses or exceeds expectations. This invariably triggers at least a near-term move in the stock. Apart from earnings and revenues, some key industry metrics, guidance and commentary on the forward outlook could also move stocks.

Elevated Q4 Expectations

Expectations for the fourth quarter are fairly upbeat, with Factset estimating earnings growth of 10.5 percent for the S&P 500. All 11 S&P 500 sector classes are expected to report earnings growth for the quarter, with energy likely to be the top performer, according to Factset's Earnings Insight. About 4 percent of the S&P 500 companies have reported their results so far.

Corporate profit growth has been robust in recent times despite talk of an imminent slowdown. Profit growth has been identified as one of the key factors responsible for the market's bull run.

Here's a rough itinerary of when each sector reports.

Early Reporters

An assorted group of companies, mostly in the software sector, report earnings roughly a month ahead of the official start of the reporting season. Some of the noteworthy companies reporting well ahead of the start of the season are:

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE)

(NASDAQ: ADBE) Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

(NASDAQ: COST) Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL)

(NYSE: JBL) Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

(NYSE: ORCL) Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)

(NYSE: DRI) FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

(NYSE: FDX) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

(NASDAQ: MU) Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT)

(NYSE: RHT) Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)

(NASDAQ: BBBY) General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS)

(NYSE: GIS) Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL)

(NASDAQ: FINL) Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN)

(NYSE: ACN) CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX)

(NYSE: KMX) Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV)

(NYSE: HOV) Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX)

(NASDAQ: PAYX) Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

Pre-earnings Week

Homebuilders

Week 1

Big banks

Regional banks

Week 2

Banks

Technology

Transportation

Big pharma

Defense contractors

Oilfield services

Online brokerage

Toy

Casino and resort operating companies

Week 3

Defense contractors

Financial services

Banks

Technology

Insurance/reinsurance

Health care

Transportation

Steel

Housing

Energy

Pharma

Auto/auto parts retailers Media

Payment processors

Week 4

Entertainment

Auto/auto parts retailers

Restaurants

Energy

Gaming software

Utility

Week 5

Real estate investment trusts

Energy

Travel, tour operators and hotels

Food

Week 6 & 7

Retail

Energy

