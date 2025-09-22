CrowdStrike To Rally More Than 9%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO price target from $25 to $40. Piper Sandler analyst Anna Andreeva upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Steven Madden shares closed at $32.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $490 to $550. Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating. CrowdStrike shares closed at $502.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark raised Lyft, Inc. LYFT price target from $20 to $26. Benchmark analyst Daniel L. Kurnos maintained a Buy rating. Lyft shares closed at $22.58 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush increased the price target for IMAX Corporation IMAX from $35 to $39. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained an Outperform rating. IMAX shares closed at $31.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald increased the price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX from $175 to $280. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse maintained an Overweight rating. Seagate shares closed at $221.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan boosted Roblox Corporation RBLX price target from $150 to $160. JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter maintained an Overweight rating. Roblox shares settled at $135.18 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised MongoDB, Inc. MDB price target from $340 to $375. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane maintained a Buy rating. MongoDB shares closed at $323.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS price target from $480 to $425. UBS analyst Alex Kramm upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. FactSet Research shares closed at $289.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE from $125 to $96. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Lumentum shares settled at $168.73 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised Brinker International, Inc. EAT price target from $165 to $175. Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Brinker shares closed at $136.35 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
