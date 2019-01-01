Imax (NYSE:IMAX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Imax
Imax Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Imax (NYSE: IMAX) was reported by Rosenblatt on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting IMAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.69% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Imax (NYSE: IMAX) was provided by Rosenblatt, and Imax initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Imax, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Imax was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Imax (IMAX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Imax (IMAX) is trading at is $17.16, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.