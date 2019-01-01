Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Steven Madden
Steven Madden Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) was reported by Loop Capital on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SHOO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) was provided by Loop Capital, and Steven Madden upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Steven Madden, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Steven Madden was filed on January 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Steven Madden (SHOO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Steven Madden (SHOO) is trading at is $38.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.