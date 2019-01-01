Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lumentum Holdings
Lumentum Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) was reported by Susquehanna on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $110.00 expecting LITE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.79% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) was provided by Susquehanna, and Lumentum Holdings maintained their positive rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lumentum Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lumentum Holdings was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lumentum Holdings (LITE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $120.00 to $110.00. The current price Lumentum Holdings (LITE) is trading at is $86.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
