Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brinker International
The latest price target for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) was reported by Stifel on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting EAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.80% upside). 42 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) was provided by Stifel, and Brinker International maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brinker International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brinker International was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brinker International (EAT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $42.00 to $40.00. The current price Brinker International (EAT) is trading at is $30.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
