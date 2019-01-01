FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $362.00 expecting FDS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.69% downside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and FactSet Research Systems maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FactSet Research Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FactSet Research Systems was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FactSet Research Systems (FDS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $346.00 to $362.00. The current price FactSet Research Systems (FDS) is trading at is $387.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
