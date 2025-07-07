Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive 16-week data from Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of APG777, its potentially best-in-class anti-IL-13 antibody, in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Apogee Therapeutics shares jumped 50% to $71.19 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Mullen Automotive, In c. MULN surged 80.2% to $0.4030 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced it is now accepting Bitcoin and TRUMP Coin for EV purchases.

c. surged 80.2% to $0.4030 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced it is now accepting Bitcoin and TRUMP Coin for EV purchases. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc . SONN gained 52.2% to $5.97 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Thursday.

. gained 52.2% to $5.97 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Thursday. MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 32.7% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Thursday.

rose 32.7% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Thursday. Inno Holdings Inc. INHD climbed 28% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Thursday.

climbed 28% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK jumped 23.9% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.

jumped 23.9% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. K Wave Media Ltd . KWM gained 17.6% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Thursday.

. gained 17.6% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Thursday. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limite d RGC gained 14% to $26.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 122% on Thursday.

d gained 14% to $26.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 122% on Thursday. WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS gained 12.9% to $73.90 in pre-market trading after Capgemini SE CGEMY announced that it will acquire WNS Holdings in a $3.3 billion all-cash deal to create a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations.

gained 12.9% to $73.90 in pre-market trading after Capgemini SE announced that it will acquire WNS Holdings in a $3.3 billion all-cash deal to create a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations. So-Young International Inc. SY gained 10.8% to $3.60.

Losers

B itmine Immersion Technologies, In c. BMNR shares tumbled 19.3% to $110.00 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares jumped over 130% on Thursday after the company on Monday announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy..

c. shares tumbled 19.3% to $110.00 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares jumped over 130% on Thursday after the company on Monday announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy.. Enigmatig Limited EGG fell 17% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 54% on Thursday.

fell 17% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 54% on Thursday. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc . LIXT dipped 15.2% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Thursday.

. dipped 15.2% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Thursday. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ declined 14.7% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics entered into share purchase agreement to acquire Mingzhuchun.

declined 14.7% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics entered into share purchase agreement to acquire Mingzhuchun. Powell Max Limite d PMAX dipped 13.2% to $0.4450 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.

d dipped 13.2% to $0.4450 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday. Quantum-Si incorporated QSI fell 10.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock.

fell 10.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock. XORTX Therapeutics Inc . XRTX fell 10.1% to $0.8097 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Thursday.

. fell 10.1% to $0.8097 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Thursday. Webull Corporation BULL declined 9.5% to $12.95 in pre-market trading.

declined 9.5% to $12.95 in pre-market trading. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd . XTLB shares fell 8.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.

. shares fell 8.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 6.4% to $295.32 in pre-market trading amid the billionaire’s feud with President Donald Trump, which began over the latter’s "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock