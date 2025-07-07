July 7, 2025 6:26 AM 3 min read

Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive 16-week data from Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of APG777, its potentially best-in-class anti-IL-13 antibody, in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Apogee Therapeutics shares jumped 50% to $71.19 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN surged 80.2% to $0.4030 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced it is now accepting Bitcoin and TRUMP Coin for EV purchases.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 52.2% to $5.97 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Thursday.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 32.7% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Thursday.
  • Inno Holdings Inc. INHD climbed 28% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Thursday.
  • Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK jumped 23.9% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.
  • K Wave Media Ltd. KWM gained 17.6% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Thursday.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 14% to $26.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 122% on Thursday.
  • WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS gained 12.9% to $73.90 in pre-market trading after Capgemini SE CGEMY announced that it will acquire WNS Holdings in a $3.3 billion all-cash deal to create a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations.
  • So-Young International Inc. SY gained 10.8% to $3.60.

Losers

  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR shares tumbled 19.3% to $110.00 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares jumped over 130% on Thursday after the company on Monday announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy..
  • Enigmatig Limited EGG fell 17% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 54% on Thursday.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT dipped 15.2% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Thursday.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ declined 14.7% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics entered into share purchase agreement to acquire Mingzhuchun.
  • Powell Max Limited PMAX dipped 13.2% to $0.4450 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.
  • Quantum-Si incorporated QSI fell 10.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 10.1% to $0.8097 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Thursday.
  • Webull Corporation BULL declined 9.5% to $12.95 in pre-market trading.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTLB shares fell 8.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 6.4% to $295.32 in pre-market trading amid the billionaire’s feud with President Donald Trump, which began over the latter’s "Big, Beautiful Bill."

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
APGE Logo
APGEApogee Therapeutics Inc
$62.2031.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APOG Logo
APOGApogee Enterprises Inc
$43.27-%
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$110.00-18.5%
BULL Logo
BULLWebull Corp
$12.90-9.79%
CGEMY Logo
CGEMYCapgemini SE
$34.24-0.15%
EGG Logo
EGGEnigmatig Ltd
$4.63-18.5%
INHD Logo
INHDInno Holdings Inc
$1.4623.7%
KWM Logo
KWMK Wave Media Ltd
$5.0016.3%
LIXT Logo
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$2.36-16.6%
MDIA Logo
MDIAMediaCo Holding Inc
$1.3522.7%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.381670.7%
NAK Logo
NAKNorthern Dynasty Minerals Ltd
$1.6820.0%
PMAX Logo
PMAXPowell Max Ltd
$0.4490-12.4%
QSI Logo
QSIQuantum-Si Inc
$1.93-9.81%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$25.4710.8%
SONN Logo
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$5.8649.5%
SY Logo
SYSo-Young International Inc
$3.6010.8%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$295.35-6.34%
WNS Logo
WNSWNS (Holdings) Ltd
$73.9513.1%
XRTX Logo
XRTXXORTX Therapeutics Inc
$0.7900-12.2%
XTLB Logo
XTLBXTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
$1.20-9.09%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.8439-17.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved