Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. APGE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive 16-week data from Phase 2 APEX clinical trial of APG777, its potentially best-in-class anti-IL-13 antibody, in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
Apogee Therapeutics shares jumped 50% to $71.19 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN surged 80.2% to $0.4030 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive recently announced it is now accepting Bitcoin and TRUMP Coin for EV purchases.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN gained 52.2% to $5.97 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Thursday.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 32.7% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after falling 3% on Thursday.
- Inno Holdings Inc. INHD climbed 28% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Thursday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. NAK jumped 23.9% to $1.74 in pre-market trading.
- K Wave Media Ltd. KWM gained 17.6% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Thursday.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 14% to $26.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 122% on Thursday.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS gained 12.9% to $73.90 in pre-market trading after Capgemini SE CGEMY announced that it will acquire WNS Holdings in a $3.3 billion all-cash deal to create a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations.
- So-Young International Inc. SY gained 10.8% to $3.60.
Losers
- Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR shares tumbled 19.3% to $110.00 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares jumped over 130% on Thursday after the company on Monday announced a $250 million private placement to launch an Ethereum treasury strategy..
- Enigmatig Limited EGG fell 17% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 54% on Thursday.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT dipped 15.2% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 40% on Thursday.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ declined 14.7% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics entered into share purchase agreement to acquire Mingzhuchun.
- Powell Max Limited PMAX dipped 13.2% to $0.4450 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.
- Quantum-Si incorporated QSI fell 10.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 10.1% to $0.8097 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Thursday.
- Webull Corporation BULL declined 9.5% to $12.95 in pre-market trading.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTLB shares fell 8.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 6.4% to $295.32 in pre-market trading amid the billionaire’s feud with President Donald Trump, which began over the latter’s "Big, Beautiful Bill."
