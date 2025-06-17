June 17, 2025 10:00 AM 3 min read

Nvidia To Rally More Than 38%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • UBS raised Vistra Corp. VST price target from $160 to $207. UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a Buy rating. Vistra shares closed at $177.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. cut the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $300 to $280. Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro maintained an Overweight rating. FedEx shares closed at $226.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo cut Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC price target from $143 to $129. Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $128.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup slashed the price target for McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC from $80 to $77. Citigroup analyst Thomas Palmer maintained a Neutral rating. McCormick shares closed at $73.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $170 to $200. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $144.69 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan increased Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS price target from $245 to $305. JP Morgan analyst Bennett Moore maintained an Overweight rating. Carpenter Technology shares settled at $248.72 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS raised Alkermes plc ALKS price target from $33 to $42. UBS analyst Ashwani Verma upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Alkermes shares closed at $29.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital increased Roku, Inc. ROKU price target from $80 to $100. Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Roku shares closed at $82.17 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark boosted the price target for Belden Inc. BDC from $120 to $130. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. Belden shares settled at $109.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham increased Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT price target from $12 to $15. Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating. Riot Platforms shares closed at $10.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NVDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALKS Logo
ALKSAlkermes PLC
$30.102.31%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
66.34
Growth
94.70
Quality
Not Available
Value
66.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BDC Logo
BDCBelden Inc
$110.921.24%
BPMC Logo
BPMCBlueprint Medicines Corp
$128.17-0.06%
CRS Logo
CRSCarpenter Technology Corp
$252.070.99%
FDX Logo
FDXFedEx Corp
$225.93-0.37%
MKC Logo
MKCMcCormick & Co Inc
$73.27-0.81%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$144.60-0.06%
RIOT Logo
RIOTRiot Platforms Inc
$9.67-4.92%
ROKU Logo
ROKURoku Inc
$82.05-0.15%
VST Logo
VSTVistra Corp
$179.441.26%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved