Nvidia To Rally More Than 38%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

- UBS raised Vistra Corp. VST price target from $160 to $207. UBS analyst William Appicelli maintained a Buy rating. Vistra shares closed at $177.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $300 to $280. Stephens & Co. analyst Daniel Imbro maintained an Overweight rating. FedEx shares closed at $226.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC price target from $143 to $129. Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $128.25 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup slashed the price target for McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC from $80 to $77. Citigroup analyst Thomas Palmer maintained a Neutral rating. McCormick shares closed at $73.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $170 to $200. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley maintained an Overweight rating. Nvidia shares closed at $144.69 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan increased Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS price target from $245 to $305. JP Morgan analyst Bennett Moore maintained an Overweight rating. Carpenter Technology shares settled at $248.72 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised Alkermes plc ALKS price target from $33 to $42. UBS analyst Ashwani Verma upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Alkermes shares closed at $29.42 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital increased Roku, Inc. ROKU price target from $80 to $100. Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Roku shares closed at $82.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark boosted the price target for Belden Inc. BDC from $120 to $130. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. Belden shares settled at $109.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT price target from $12 to $15. Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating. Riot Platforms shares closed at $10.17 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
