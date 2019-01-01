Belden (NYSE:BDC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Belden
Belden Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Belden (NYSE: BDC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting BDC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.01% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Belden (NYSE: BDC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Belden upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Belden, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Belden was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Belden (BDC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $57.00 to $55.00. The current price Belden (BDC) is trading at is $55.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.