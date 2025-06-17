June 17, 2025 7:02 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 15% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Ellington Credit Company EARN

  • Dividend Yield: 16.70%
  • UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $5.25 to $5.5 on June 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • JMP Securities analyst Mikhail Goberman reiterated a Market Perform rating on April 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Recent News: On May 20, Ellington Credit posted downbeat quarterly earnings
Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO

  • Dividend Yield: 16.61%
  • RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $12 to $13 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Recent News: On May 6, TWO Harbors Investment priced its $100 million public offering of 9.375% senior notes due 2030.
MFA Financial, Inc. MFA

  • Dividend Yield: 15.13%
  • RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $12 to $10 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $12.5 to $12 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Recent News: On June 12, MFA Financial announced a dividend of 36 cents per share.
